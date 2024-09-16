Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 730,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

