Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Reduced by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,227,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,036,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VPL stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

