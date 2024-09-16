Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.34

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 8091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,922,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 512,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

