Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.75

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $165.09, with a volume of 14862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

