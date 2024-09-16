Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

