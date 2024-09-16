Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.05

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
