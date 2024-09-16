Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,834,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

