Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $41,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

