Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $434,394.15

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $11.85 million and $434,394.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

