Verge Reaches Market Cap of $59.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,111.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00108578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00293836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00079880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

