Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,819 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

