Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and $15,815.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,333.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00535469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00107380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00292268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00079714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,277,585 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

