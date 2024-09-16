VerusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,348.47 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $114.88 million and $3,348.47 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,294,644 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,292,329.73058684. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.32795741 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,022.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.