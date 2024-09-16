VerusCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,831.92 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $112.41 million and approximately $1,831.92 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,299,813 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,292,329.73058684. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.32795741 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,022.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

