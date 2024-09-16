VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 3rd

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

