VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UITB stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 757,323 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,418,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,423,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

