VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UITB stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 757,323 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,418,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,423,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

