Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

VRDN stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

