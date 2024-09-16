Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.1%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.90 and last traded at $287.74. Approximately 890,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,068,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $528.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

