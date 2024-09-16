Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Vitality Products Inc. (CVE:VPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Vitality Products Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Vitality Products Company Profile

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes natural health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and in-store, as well as online. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

