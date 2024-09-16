Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) CEO Robert W. Gerrity Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VTS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 228,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,006. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

