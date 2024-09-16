Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Sells $12,493.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $12,493.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Riva Bakal sold 1,717 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $9,031.42.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $826.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

