Vlad Volodarski Sells 31,872 Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$15.80. 145,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,814. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
