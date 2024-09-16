Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $4.46 during trading on Monday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

