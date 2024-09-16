Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $4.46 during trading on Monday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
