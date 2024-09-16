Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,347 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.