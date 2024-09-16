Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $62,031.74 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $62,031.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29.

On Friday, August 30th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,475.00.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,438. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $122,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

