WAX Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $103.12 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,249,864,807 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,487,915 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,249,572,910.6148024 with 3,496,426,627.047908 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03023335 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,315,934.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

