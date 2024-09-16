Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

