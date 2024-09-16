Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $665,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $756,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

ROP opened at $551.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day moving average of $544.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

