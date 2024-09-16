Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

