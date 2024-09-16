Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.