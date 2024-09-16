Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $101.74 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.