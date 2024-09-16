Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 631,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 260,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

