Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $15.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after buying an additional 881,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.