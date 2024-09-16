Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 10,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

