Westwood Global Investments LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro comprises 0.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 1.72% of Adecoagro worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

