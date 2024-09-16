WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMWH
WH Smith Stock Performance
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.