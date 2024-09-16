WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,386.87 ($18.14) on Thursday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,423 ($18.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

