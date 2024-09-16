Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $440.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $394.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.67. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $164.84 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

