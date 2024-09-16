WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,110 shares of company stock worth $2,292,923 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.