WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $201,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GFL opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 4.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

