WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 2.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

