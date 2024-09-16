WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,940,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,239,000 after buying an additional 284,112 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in N-able by 1,041.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 200,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,468.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $143,743.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,783 shares of company stock worth $2,873,976. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

