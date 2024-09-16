WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bancorp worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 345.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

