WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.0% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

