WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $878.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $807.22 and a 200-day moving average of $766.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $889.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.