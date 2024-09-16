WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.9 %

OSCR opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

