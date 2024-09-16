WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Up 2.9 %
OSCR opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Activity at Oscar Health
In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
