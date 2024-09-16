WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

