WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in California Resources by 3,737.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRC

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.