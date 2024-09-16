WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.18 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.02.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

