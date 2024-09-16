WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

