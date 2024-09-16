WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.30

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 36098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $950.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.